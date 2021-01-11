Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.01). Amarin reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

AMRN stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.38 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.

In other news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 543,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 226,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 49,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

