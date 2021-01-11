Zacks: Analysts Expect LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LAIX will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LAIX.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of LAIX opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. LAIX has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

