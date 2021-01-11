Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.34). Allegheny Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.