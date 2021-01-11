Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Million

Brokerages expect SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) to post sales of $13.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOC Telemed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the highest is $14.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOC Telemed will report full-year sales of $57.50 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $78.20 million, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $78.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SOC Telemed.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

TLMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

TLMD opened at $7.39 on Monday. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

