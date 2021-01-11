Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will announce $315.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $345.40 million. PQ Group posted sales of $352.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PQG shares. ValuEngine cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on PQ Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PQ Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

NYSE PQG opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 163,190 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in PQ Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PQ Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,424 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in PQ Group by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 64,358 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

