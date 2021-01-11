Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to post $16.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $16.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $63.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.70 billion to $64.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.55 billion to $65.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 23,745 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,188,437.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,717,541.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,014 shares of company stock worth $11,346,353. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $233,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $52.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

