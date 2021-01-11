YIELD App Hits Market Capitalization of $4.96 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. YIELD App has a market cap of $4.96 million and $944,414.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00040769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.57 or 0.03936271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00322883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

YIELD App Token Trading

YIELD App can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

