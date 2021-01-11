YEE Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One YEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YEE has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $167,272.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00325761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.66 or 0.03632790 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.