Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Yangarra Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from $0.50 to $0.45 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.63.

OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

