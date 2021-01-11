YAM v1 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,453.00 (YAM)

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One YAM v1 token can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00004586 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded 61.4% higher against the dollar. YAM v1 has a total market cap of $45.11 million and $21,453.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00041827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00327874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.47 or 0.03858872 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About YAM v1

YAM v1 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM v1 is yam.finance

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM v1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM v1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

