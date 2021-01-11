XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Barclays

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target upped by Barclays from $100.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.41.

NYSE XPO opened at $125.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

