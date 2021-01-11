XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5,200.00

XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and last traded at GBX 5,118.15 ($66.87), with a volume of 905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,080 ($66.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,513.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,245.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.39.

XP Power Limited (XPP.L) Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

