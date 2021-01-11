Xencor, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Xencor in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.69) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.72). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $49.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,920 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Xencor by 16.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

