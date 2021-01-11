Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.51.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE WYND opened at $47.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 23.8% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 68,584 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 31.2% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 310,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

