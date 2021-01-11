Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WISH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WISH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WISH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS WISH opened at $20.36 on Monday. Wright Investors’ Service has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

