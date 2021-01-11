Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

NYSE:WOR opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 28,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,517,879.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.