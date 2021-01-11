World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Paul H. Stebbins Sells 11,586 Shares

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,633.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of INT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.18. 3,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,280. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,955,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,131,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.