Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.48

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 9005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Investec cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,560 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,478,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 413,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

