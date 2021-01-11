Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.48

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 9005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Investec cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,560 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,478,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 413,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
