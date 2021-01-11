Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Get Wipro alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WIT. Investec downgraded Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth $627,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.