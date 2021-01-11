WillScot Mobile Mini Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 9,352 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,832% compared to the typical volume of 484 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,684 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,429,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,381,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,615,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after buying an additional 2,083,701 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.