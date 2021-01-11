William Blair Initiates Coverage on ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

Investment analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

