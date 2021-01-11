Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,421,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $209.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

