Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,975 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.69. 363,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,999. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.