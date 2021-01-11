Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,760. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.86.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

