Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Invests $575,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 89.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 338,526 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 49.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 15.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth about $364,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $26.91. 39,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

