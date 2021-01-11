Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 7.2% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,409,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 526,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.77. The company had a trading volume of 95,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,160. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

