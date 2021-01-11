Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after acquiring an additional 145,469 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB remained flat at $$56.70 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,680. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

