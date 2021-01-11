Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management accounts for about 1.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 331,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,507,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. ValuEngine cut Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

