Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $64.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.87.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.