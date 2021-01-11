Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,011 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 49,934 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 39.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $155,489,000 after buying an additional 1,198,307 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Western Digital by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $116,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 41.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 627,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,836,000 after purchasing an additional 274,931 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $51.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. BidaskClub cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cleveland Research raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.87.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

