Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL opened at $66.48 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $68.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.