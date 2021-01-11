Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, CLSA upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.06.
Shares of WB stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Weibo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Weibo by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
