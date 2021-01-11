Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, CLSA upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Shares of WB stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Weibo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Weibo by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

