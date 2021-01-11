Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 422 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,063 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $244.96 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.45 and a 200-day moving average of $234.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

