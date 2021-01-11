Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 26,184 Shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,184 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 107,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONA stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.94. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

