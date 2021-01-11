Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,377 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 115.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 298,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 82.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $997,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 292.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.65.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

