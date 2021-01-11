Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 36,453 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in QCR were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of QCR by 517.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

QCRH stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, CAO Nick W. Anderson acquired 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,604.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

