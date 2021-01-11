Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,897 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of STLD opened at $39.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.