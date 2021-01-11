Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $365.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.80.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UFPT shares. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

