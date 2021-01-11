Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,839 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $20.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.50. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.95 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

