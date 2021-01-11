Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,046 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFST. ValuEngine raised Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $297.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $194,118.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,582 shares of company stock worth $372,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

