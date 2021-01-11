Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 3,960 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HCI Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCI. ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE:HCI opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $427.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $62.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.40. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $104.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.43 million. On average, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

