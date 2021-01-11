Wedbush Weighs in on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $107.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,175,000 after acquiring an additional 325,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 485,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

