Wedbush Weighs in on M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for M.D.C. in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

NYSE MDC opened at $46.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,471,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 216,068 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,065,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 117,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

