Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($15.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($12.33). Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($5.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on argenx from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $289.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.77. argenx has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $312.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. FMR LLC grew its stake in argenx by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,593,000 after purchasing an additional 426,448 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 175.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,589,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 1,704.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 123.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

