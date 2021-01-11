Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

NYSE HOG opened at $38.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $41.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 847.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,167 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 580,423 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

