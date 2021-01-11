Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.61.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,840. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

