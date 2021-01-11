Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,674,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after buying an additional 356,462 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. BidaskClub downgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $107.97. 18,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,787. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,091. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.