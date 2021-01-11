Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $825,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $7.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $810.82. 9,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,660. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $772.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $705.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $718.11.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

