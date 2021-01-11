Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 3.4% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,493,000 after purchasing an additional 385,538 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,870,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,687,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 358,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,088 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

