Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $79,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,423,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,277,000 after acquiring an additional 209,933 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.24. The stock had a trading volume of 268,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,320. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $416.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

